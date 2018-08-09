Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (REML) To Go Ex-Dividend on August 10th

Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs (NYSEARCA:REML) declared a monthly dividend on Thursday, August 2nd, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of 0.1587 per share on Tuesday, August 21st. This represents a $1.90 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.16%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This is an increase from Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs’s previous monthly dividend of $0.12.

Shares of Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs opened at $26.60 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Credit Suisse X-Links Monthly Pay 2xLeveraged Mortgage REIT ETNs has a 12-month low of $22.00 and a 12-month high of $33.31.

