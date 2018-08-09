Credit Suisse Group Reiterates “€200.00” Price Target for Allianz (ALV)

Allianz (FRA:ALV) has been assigned a €200.00 ($232.56) price target by equities research analysts at Credit Suisse Group in a report issued on Thursday. The firm currently has a “neutral” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 5.46% from the company’s previous close.

Several other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €219.00 ($254.65) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Commerzbank set a €235.00 ($273.26) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Nord/LB set a €200.00 ($232.56) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Cfra set a €210.00 ($244.19) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Oddo Bhf set a €217.00 ($252.33) target price on Allianz and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of €207.18 ($240.91).

FRA:ALV traded up €0.72 ($0.84) on Thursday, reaching €189.64 ($220.51). 908,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands. Allianz has a 12 month low of €167.30 ($194.53) and a 12 month high of €206.80 ($240.47).

Allianz SE, together with its subsidiaries, provides property-casualty insurance, life/health insurance, and asset management products and services worldwide. The company's Property-Casualty segment offers various insurance products, including motor liability and own damage, accident, general liability, fire and property, legal expense, credit, and travel insurance products to private and corporate customers.

