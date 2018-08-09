Credit Suisse Group Raises Mosaic (MOS) Price Target to $26.00

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) had its price objective boosted by Credit Suisse Group from $25.00 to $26.00 in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group currently has an underperform rating on the basic materials company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on MOS. Citigroup lowered their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 10th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $29.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a sector perform rating in a research report on Friday, April 20th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mosaic from a hold rating to a strong sell rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 1st. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the company a market perform rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus boosted their price objective on shares of Mosaic from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the company a hold rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $30.32.

Shares of Mosaic stock traded up $0.40 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $31.94. The stock had a trading volume of 225,699 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,951,865. The company has a market cap of $11.60 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.09, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 1.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.80. Mosaic has a 1 year low of $19.23 and a 1 year high of $32.32.

Mosaic (NYSE:MOS) last released its earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported $0.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.38 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.30 billion. Mosaic had a negative net margin of 1.14% and a positive return on equity of 4.91%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 25.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.29 earnings per share. analysts expect that Mosaic will post 1.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Boston Partners lifted its stake in shares of Mosaic by 4,666.5% in the second quarter. Boston Partners now owns 8,543,454 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $239,644,000 after buying an additional 8,364,214 shares during the last quarter. Clal Insurance Enterprises Holdings Ltd bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $33,992,000. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Mosaic by 90.6% during the first quarter. Amundi Pioneer Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,731,933 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $42,052,000 after acquiring an additional 823,232 shares during the period. Systematic Financial Management LP bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $18,382,000. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. bought a new position in Mosaic during the first quarter worth $15,118,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.16% of the company’s stock.

Mosaic Company Profile

The Mosaic Company, through its subsidiaries, produces and markets concentrated phosphate and potash crop nutrients worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Phosphates, Potash, and International Distribution. It owns and operates mines, which produce concentrated phosphate crop nutrients, such as diammonium phosphate, monoammonium phosphate, and ammoniated phosphate products; and phosphate-based animal feed ingredients primarily under the Biofos and Nexfos brand names.

