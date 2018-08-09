Credit Suisse Group AG (CS) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Brokerages

Credit Suisse Group AG (NYSE:CS) has received an average recommendation of “Hold” from the fourteen ratings firms that are currently covering the firm, Marketbeat reports. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have assigned a hold recommendation and nine have issued a buy recommendation on the company.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on CS. ValuEngine upgraded Credit Suisse Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Deutsche Bank reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Credit Suisse Group in a research report on Wednesday, August 1st.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Signaturefd LLC bought a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group during the first quarter valued at approximately $102,000. Montag A & Associates Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $176,000. Checchi Capital Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $178,000. Jump Trading LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $187,000. Finally, Verition Fund Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Credit Suisse Group in the 1st quarter valued at $192,000. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Credit Suisse Group traded down $0.08, hitting $15.71, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. 24,726 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,885,468. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.81, a current ratio of 1.36 and a quick ratio of 1.36. The company has a market capitalization of $39.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.19 and a beta of 1.34. Credit Suisse Group has a twelve month low of $14.37 and a twelve month high of $19.98.

Credit Suisse Group (NYSE:CS) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The financial services provider reported $0.25 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.29 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $5.68 billion for the quarter. Credit Suisse Group had a negative net margin of 1.51% and a positive return on equity of 4.31%. equities analysts expect that Credit Suisse Group will post 1.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Credit Suisse Group

Credit Suisse Group AG, together with its subsidiaries, provides various financial services worldwide. It operates through six segments: Swiss Universal Bank, International Wealth Management, Asia Pacific, Global Markets, Investment Banking & Capital Markets, and Strategic Resolution Unit. The company offers private banking and wealth management solutions, including advisory, investment, financial planning, succession planning, and trust services; and financing and lending, and multi-shore platform solutions.

