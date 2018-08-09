Credence Coin Price Tops $0.0071 on Top Exchanges (CRDNC)

Credence Coin (CURRENCY:CRDNC) traded 2.7% higher against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 11:00 AM ET on August 9th. One Credence Coin coin can now be bought for $0.0071 or 0.00000112 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including CoinExchange and Mercatox. Credence Coin has a total market cap of $24,183.00 and $0.00 worth of Credence Coin was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last week, Credence Coin has traded 16.5% lower against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

StrongHands (SHND) traded 1.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

BuzzCoin (BUZZ) traded down 11.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000001 BTC.

808Coin (808) traded up 14.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Deutsche eMark (DEM) traded 1.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0102 or 0.00000157 BTC.

MAZA (MAZA) traded 2.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

TEKcoin (TEK) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000002 BTC.

Eurocoin (EUC) traded down 2.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0050 or 0.00000077 BTC.

Neuro (NRO) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0010 or 0.00000015 BTC.

ARbit (ARB) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0021 or 0.00000033 BTC.

Credence Coin Coin Profile

Credence Coin (CRDNC) is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theSHA-256 hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was October 10th, 2017. Credence Coin’s total supply is 9,227,006 coins and its circulating supply is 3,427,006 coins. Credence Coin’s official website is credence-coin.com . Credence Coin’s official Twitter account is @credencecoin and its Facebook page is accessible here

Credence Coin Coin Trading

Credence Coin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinExchange and Mercatox. It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Credence Coin directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Credence Coin should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Credence Coin using one of the exchanges listed above.

