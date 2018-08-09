Creative Planning Invests $105,000 in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (FENC) Stock

Creative Planning acquired a new stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc (NASDAQ:FENC) during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 10,037 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $105,000.

Separately, Opaleye Management Inc. grew its stake in Fennec Pharmaceuticals by 3.1% in the 1st quarter. Opaleye Management Inc. now owns 873,000 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,559,000 after acquiring an additional 26,100 shares during the last quarter. 40.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $12.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 29th. HC Wainwright reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $18.00 price target on shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals in a research note on Wednesday, May 23rd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of Fennec Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.00.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals opened at $9.53 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc has a 12-month low of $7.55 and a 12-month high of $14.99. The stock has a market cap of $169.71 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -20.28 and a beta of -0.36.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:FENC) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 14th. The company reported ($0.09) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.12) by $0.03. sell-side analysts predict that Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc will post -0.41 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Fennec Pharmaceuticals Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, develops product candidates for use in the treatment of cancer in the United States. Its lead product candidate is the Sodium Thiosulfate, which has completed the Phase III clinical trial for the prevention of cisplatin induced hearing loss or ototoxicity in children.

