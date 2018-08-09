Crave Price Tops $0.0987 on Top Exchanges (CRAVE)

Crave (CURRENCY:CRAVE) traded up 5.4% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on August 9th. Crave has a market cap of $1.52 million and approximately $2,122.00 worth of Crave was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. In the last seven days, Crave has traded down 27.5% against the US dollar. One Crave coin can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0987 or 0.00001577 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges including BiteBTC, CoinExchange, CryptoBridge and Trade Satoshi.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitswift (BITS) traded down 10.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004201 BTC.

TeslaCoin (TES) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0118 or 0.00000188 BTC.

ShadowCash (SDC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0662 or 0.00001021 BTC.

Moin (MOIN) traded 27.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0340 or 0.00000543 BTC.

Bitstar (BITS) traded down 46.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0083 or 0.00000133 BTC.

Ratecoin (XRA) traded down 14.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0009 or 0.00000015 BTC.

Swing (SWING) traded 3.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0270 or 0.00000431 BTC.

WINCOIN (WC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.21 or 0.00003349 BTC.

ClubCoin (CLUB) traded 7.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00005505 BTC.

Hyper (HYPER) traded down 3.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0043 or 0.00000069 BTC.

Crave Profile

CRAVE is a PoW/PoS coin that uses theProof of Stake hashing algorithm. It launched on March 20th, 2015. Crave’s total supply is 15,366,648 coins. Crave’s official message board is forum.crave.cc . Crave’s official Twitter account is @CRAVECoin and its Facebook page is accessible here . Crave’s official website is crave.cc

Crave Coin Trading

Crave can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: CryptoBridge, BiteBTC, Cryptopia, Trade Satoshi and CoinExchange. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Crave directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Crave should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Crave using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

