Cranswick’s (CWK) Hold Rating Reiterated at Liberum Capital

Liberum Capital reiterated their hold rating on shares of Cranswick (LON:CWK) in a research report sent to investors on Monday morning.

Several other research firms also recently issued reports on CWK. Numis Securities reaffirmed an add rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating on shares of Cranswick in a research note on Wednesday, May 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and a consensus target price of GBX 3,195 ($41.36).

Shares of Cranswick opened at GBX 3,306 ($42.80) on Monday, MarketBeat reports. Cranswick has a 52 week low of GBX 2,355 ($30.49) and a 52 week high of GBX 3,497.81 ($45.28).

Cranswick (LON:CWK) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The company reported GBX 145 ($1.88) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of GBX 143.60 ($1.86) by GBX 1.40 ($0.02). Cranswick had a net margin of 4.98% and a return on equity of 16.34%.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, July 19th will be paid a dividend of GBX 38.60 ($0.50) per share. This is an increase from Cranswick’s previous dividend of $15.10. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 19th. This represents a yield of 1.19%.

In other Cranswick news, insider Jim Brisby sold 16,578 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 3,264 ($42.25), for a total transaction of £541,105.92 ($700,460.74). Also, insider Adam Couch sold 13,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 3,412 ($44.17), for a total transaction of £460,620 ($596,271.84).

About Cranswick

Cranswick plc produces and supplies food products to grocery retailers, food service sector, and other food producers in the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. It offers fresh pork, gourmet bacon and gammon, fresh chicken, and prepared chicken and poultry products, as well as gourmet sausages, cooked meats, continental foods, handmade pastries, and British charcuteries.

