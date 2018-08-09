Craig Hallum Reiterates $25.00 Price Target for Xperi (XPER)

Xperi (NASDAQ:XPER) has been assigned a $25.00 price target by Craig Hallum in a research note issued to investors on Thursday. The firm presently has a “buy” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Craig Hallum’s price target indicates a potential upside of 47.06% from the company’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently weighed in on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada restated a “buy” rating and issued a $22.00 price objective on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Xperi from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday. B. Riley began coverage on shares of Xperi in a report on Thursday, July 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $26.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut shares of Xperi from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. Xperi currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $28.25.

XPER traded up $0.70 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $17.00. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,687 shares, compared to its average volume of 267,061. The stock has a market cap of $796.75 million, a PE ratio of 12.41 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 7.13 and a current ratio of 7.13. Xperi has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $28.33.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 2.7% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,236,868 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $131,909,000 after buying an additional 162,345 shares in the last quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 1.0% in the second quarter. Deprince Race & Zollo Inc. now owns 4,099,297 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $65,999,000 after buying an additional 40,705 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 0.6% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,887,431 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $39,919,000 after buying an additional 12,032 shares in the last quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 9.4% in the second quarter. Evermore Global Advisors LLC now owns 1,252,705 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $20,169,000 after buying an additional 107,329 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Russell Investments Group Ltd. lifted its stake in shares of Xperi by 66.3% in the second quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 1,134,372 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $18,255,000 after buying an additional 452,259 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.63% of the company’s stock.

About Xperi

Xperi Corporation, through its subsidiaries, creates, develops, and licenses audio, imaging, semiconductor packaging, and interconnect technologies in the United States, South Korea, Taiwan, Japan, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, Product Licensing; and Semiconductor and IP Licensing.

