Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Rating Lowered to Strong Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Wednesday.

A number of other analysts also recently weighed in on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Citigroup increased their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. TheStreet upgraded Craft Brew Alliance from a c+ rating to a b- rating in a report on Monday, May 21st. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price target on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus decreased their price target on Craft Brew Alliance from $21.00 to $18.00 and set a hold rating for the company in a report on Friday, May 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Craft Brew Alliance has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $20.67.

Craft Brew Alliance traded up $1.25, reaching $19.50, on Wednesday, according to Marketbeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 7,094 shares, compared to its average volume of 63,794. The company has a market capitalization of $347.58 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 136.07 and a beta of 0.40. Craft Brew Alliance has a fifty-two week low of $16.70 and a fifty-two week high of $21.00. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08.

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $61.80 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $61.70 million. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. Craft Brew Alliance’s quarterly revenue was up 2.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.09 earnings per share. research analysts expect that Craft Brew Alliance will post 0.35 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of BREW. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 4th quarter worth about $126,000. Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 1st quarter worth about $217,000. Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $272,000. Two Sigma Advisers LP grew its holdings in Craft Brew Alliance by 44.6% during the 4th quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 18,800 shares of the company’s stock worth $361,000 after acquiring an additional 5,800 shares during the period. Finally, Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new stake in Craft Brew Alliance during the 2nd quarter worth about $476,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 35.32% of the company’s stock.

Craft Brew Alliance Company Profile

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

