Craft Brew Alliance (BREW) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.10 EPS

Craft Brew Alliance (NASDAQ:BREW) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.13 by $0.10, Briefing.com reports. Craft Brew Alliance had a return on equity of 3.62% and a net margin of 5.38%. The business had revenue of $61.80 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $61.70 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

Shares of Craft Brew Alliance traded up $0.40, hitting $18.25, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. 136,300 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 78,653. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.53 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.08. Craft Brew Alliance has a 1-year low of $16.70 and a 1-year high of $21.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $355.30 million, a PE ratio of 130.36 and a beta of 0.40.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on BREW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. TheStreet raised Craft Brew Alliance from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research note on Monday, May 21st. BidaskClub lowered Craft Brew Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 19th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares set a $22.00 price target on Craft Brew Alliance and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.67.

Craft Brew Alliance, Inc brews and sells craft beers and ciders in the United States and internationally. It operates through two segments, Beer Related Operations and Brewpubs Operations. It offers beers under the Kona, Widmer Brothers, Redhook, and Omission brands; and ciders under the Square Mile brand name.

