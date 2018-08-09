CPI Aerostructures (CVU) Stock Rating Upgraded by Noble Financial

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) was upgraded by analysts at Noble Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday, The Fly reports.

Other equities analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of CPI Aerostructures from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Canaccord Genuity restated a “buy” rating and issued a $12.00 price target on shares of CPI Aerostructures in a research note on Wednesday.

Shares of CPI Aerostructures opened at $8.10 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. CPI Aerostructures has a fifty-two week low of $7.60 and a fifty-two week high of $11.75.

CPI Aerostructures (NYSEAMERICAN:CVU) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The aerospace company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.15 by ($0.01). CPI Aerostructures had a net margin of 8.19% and a return on equity of 9.55%.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the second quarter worth about $414,000. Ancora Advisors LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 71.2% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 52,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $511,000 after buying an additional 21,789 shares in the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 3.3% during the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 508,756 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $4,960,000 after buying an additional 16,335 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC grew its stake in CPI Aerostructures by 29.3% during the first quarter. Ironwood Investment Management LLC now owns 64,019 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $624,000 after buying an additional 14,497 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in CPI Aerostructures during the first quarter worth about $121,000.

About CPI Aerostructures

CPI Aerostructures, Inc engages in the contract production of structural aircraft parts for fixed wing aircraft and helicopters in the commercial and defense markets. It also offers aero systems, such as reconnaissance pod structures and fuel panel systems; and supplies parts for maintenance, repair, and overhaul (MRO), as well as kitting contracts.

