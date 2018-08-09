Cowen Reaffirms “Buy” Rating for Albireo Pharma (ALBO)

Cowen reiterated their buy rating on shares of Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) in a research note issued to investors on Wednesday morning.

Several other analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Wedbush reiterated an outperform rating and set a $69.00 target price on shares of Albireo Pharma in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research report on Saturday, August 4th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Albireo Pharma from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $36.00 target price for the company in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $59.40.

Shares of Albireo Pharma traded up $1.58, hitting $31.05, on Wednesday, MarketBeat reports. 148 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,058. The stock has a market capitalization of $376.65 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -9.92 and a beta of 1.23. Albireo Pharma has a one year low of $20.25 and a one year high of $39.87.

Albireo Pharma (NASDAQ:ALBO) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($1.22) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.98) by ($0.24). The business had revenue of $0.73 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.00 million. research analysts forecast that Albireo Pharma will post -3.13 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, COO Jan Mattsson sold 25,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $32.26, for a total value of $806,500.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 43,538 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,404,535.88. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. 3.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in shares of Albireo Pharma by 282.1% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 6,350 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $162,000 after buying an additional 4,688 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $165,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 4th quarter valued at $216,000. Element Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 1st quarter valued at $335,000. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers bought a new stake in shares of Albireo Pharma in the 2nd quarter valued at $335,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 55.21% of the company’s stock.

Albireo Pharma Company Profile

Albireo Pharma, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of novel bile acid modulators to treat orphan pediatric liver diseases and gastrointestinal (GI) disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate includes A4250, an orally administered ileal sodium dependent bile acid transporter (IBAT) inhibitor that is in phase III clinical trial for treating progressive familial intrahepatic cholestasis and phase II clinical trial for treating biliary atresia, alagille syndrome, and other cholestatic liver diseases.

