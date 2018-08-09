Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (CVTI) to Issue $0.02 Quarterly Dividend

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:CVTI) declared a quarterly dividend on Monday, July 23rd, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of 0.02 per share by the transportation company on Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th.

Covenant Transportation Group traded up $0.13, reaching $30.20, during trading hours on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. 500 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 179,179. The company has a quick ratio of 2.12, a current ratio of 2.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.61. Covenant Transportation Group has a 52 week low of $18.51 and a 52 week high of $35.19. The company has a market cap of $549.20 million, a PE ratio of 36.06 and a beta of 1.61.

Covenant Transportation Group (NASDAQ:CVTI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The transportation company reported $0.54 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.49 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $196.32 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $199.25 million. Covenant Transportation Group had a return on equity of 10.06% and a net margin of 9.09%. sell-side analysts expect that Covenant Transportation Group will post 2.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts recently issued reports on CVTI shares. ValuEngine downgraded Covenant Transportation Group from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. BidaskClub raised Covenant Transportation Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on Covenant Transportation Group from $35.00 to $36.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, June 6th. Finally, Stephens reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $35.00 price target on shares of Covenant Transportation Group in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $36.60.

In related news, CEO David Ray Parker sold 10,263 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $32.50, for a total value of $333,547.50. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 114,443 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,719,397.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, VP Ralph H. Lovin, Jr. sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $34.85, for a total value of $104,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 33,639 shares in the company, valued at $1,172,319.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 173,132 shares of company stock worth $5,686,691. Company insiders own 35.20% of the company’s stock.

About Covenant Transportation Group

Covenant Transportation Group, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides truckload transportation and brokerage services primarily in the continental United States. It offers long haul, dedicated, temperature-controlled, and regional solo-driver services; long haul, regional, dedicated, and intermodal temperature-controlled services; and regional solo-driver and dedicated services.

