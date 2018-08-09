Country Club Trust Company n.a. Sells 2,701 Shares of Royal Bank of Canada (RY)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lowered its stake in Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 177,684 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,701 shares during the period. Royal Bank of Canada accounts for about 1.6% of Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings, making the stock its 12th largest holding. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Royal Bank of Canada were worth $13,380,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Aristotle Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter worth approximately $147,000. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $154,000. Cypress Capital Group bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $202,000. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $222,000. Finally, Becker Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in Royal Bank of Canada in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $232,000. Institutional investors own 40.41% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on RY shares. National Bank Financial raised Royal Bank of Canada from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 4th. Zacks Investment Research cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine cut Royal Bank of Canada from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Macquarie raised Royal Bank of Canada from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, June 8th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $97.20.

Royal Bank of Canada opened at $77.71 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. The company has a market capitalization of $112.57 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.82, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.41 and a beta of 1.13. Royal Bank of Canada has a 12-month low of $72.61 and a 12-month high of $87.10. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.91 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.13.

Royal Bank of Canada (NYSE:RY) (TSE:RY) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 24th. The financial services provider reported $1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.89 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.95 billion. Royal Bank of Canada had a return on equity of 17.76% and a net margin of 21.75%. analysts forecast that Royal Bank of Canada will post 6.55 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 24th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 26th will be issued a dividend of $0.7296 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, July 25th. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.76%. Royal Bank of Canada’s payout ratio is 47.19%.

Royal Bank of Canada Company Profile

Royal Bank of Canada, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a diversified financial service company worldwide. The company's Personal & Commercial Banking segment offers personal and business banking services, as well as auto financing and retail investment products. This segment also provides a suite of financial products and services to individual, business clients, and public institutions through its branch, automated teller machines, online, mobile, and telephone banking networks, as well as through sales professionals.

