Country Club Trust Company n.a. Has $3.64 Million Stake in KLA-Tencor Corp (KLAC)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. lifted its holdings in KLA-Tencor Corp (NASDAQ:KLAC) by 6.1% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 35,535 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,045 shares during the quarter. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in KLA-Tencor were worth $3,643,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in KLAC. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 4.7% in the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 142,157 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $15,497,000 after purchasing an additional 6,364 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 151.1% in the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 18,861 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $2,001,000 after purchasing an additional 11,350 shares in the last quarter. West Branch Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at about $1,446,000. ARP Americas LP purchased a new position in shares of KLA-Tencor in the 1st quarter valued at about $491,000. Finally, Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI increased its stake in shares of KLA-Tencor by 129.4% in the 1st quarter. Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft FI now owns 13,574 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,480,000 after purchasing an additional 7,658 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:KLAC opened at $118.17 on Thursday. KLA-Tencor Corp has a 12 month low of $87.93 and a 12 month high of $123.96. The company has a quick ratio of 2.97, a current ratio of 3.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.38. The company has a market cap of $18.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.77, a PEG ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 1.61.

KLA-Tencor (NASDAQ:KLAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The semiconductor company reported $2.22 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.14 by $0.08. KLA-Tencor had a return on equity of 88.65% and a net margin of 19.87%. The company had revenue of $1.07 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.05 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.64 EPS. KLA-Tencor’s quarterly revenue was up 14.0% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts forecast that KLA-Tencor Corp will post 9.28 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. This represents a $3.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. KLA-Tencor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.50%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on the company. BidaskClub upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Needham & Company LLC lowered KLA-Tencor from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Stifel Nicolaus lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $143.00 to $152.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded KLA-Tencor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $119.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Finally, Deutsche Bank lifted their price target on KLA-Tencor from $115.00 to $122.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 5th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $132.33.

In other KLA-Tencor news, insider Richard P. Wallace sold 14,207 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.49, for a total transaction of $1,683,387.43. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, SVP Virendra A. Kirloskar sold 1,537 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $118.87, for a total value of $182,703.19. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 15,979 shares of company stock valued at $1,890,498. 0.20% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

KLA-Tencor Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets process control and yield management solutions for the semiconductor and related nano-electronics industries worldwide. It offers chip manufacturing products, such as front-end defect inspection tools, defect review systems, advanced packaging process control systems, metrology solutions, in-situ process monitoring products, and lithography software; wafer manufacturing products comprising wafer manufacturing products comprising surface and defect inspection, wafer geometry and nanotopography metrology, and data management; and reticle manufacturing products, such as defect inspection and pattern placement metrology products.

