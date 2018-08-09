Country Club Trust Company n.a. Grows Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Country Club Trust Company n.a. boosted its holdings in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 4.2% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 459,502 shares of the bank’s stock after buying an additional 18,602 shares during the period. Country Club Trust Company n.a.’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $8,170,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 16.6% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 1,621,515 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $28,867,000 after purchasing an additional 230,595 shares in the last quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 51.4% in the 2nd quarter. Wedbush Securities Inc. now owns 15,300 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $272,000 after purchasing an additional 5,192 shares in the last quarter. Sei Investments Co. raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 25.4% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 517,212 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,196,000 after purchasing an additional 104,886 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new stake in shares of Regions Financial in the 2nd quarter valued at $2,090,000. Finally, State of Wisconsin Investment Board raised its holdings in shares of Regions Financial by 195.3% in the 2nd quarter. State of Wisconsin Investment Board now owns 514,013 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $9,139,000 after purchasing an additional 339,929 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 75.11% of the company’s stock.

In other Regions Financial news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total transaction of $192,300.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 121,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,335,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Susan W. Matlock sold 24,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.50, for a total transaction of $444,000.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,914 shares in the company, valued at $275,909. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 95,440 shares of company stock worth $1,802,556 over the last ninety days. Insiders own 0.84% of the company’s stock.

NYSE RF opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. The firm has a market capitalization of $21.50 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. Regions Financial Corp has a 12 month low of $13.02 and a 12 month high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last posted its earnings results on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $1.44 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a net margin of 22.77% and a return on equity of 9.46%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.25 EPS. research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.89%. This is an increase from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 6th. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Robert W. Baird upgraded shares of Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upgraded shares of Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Monday, June 18th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a report on Sunday, April 22nd. Finally, B. Riley raised their price objective on shares of Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $17.25.

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.

