CorVel Co. (CRVL) VP Michael Saverien Sells 1,200 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) VP Michael Saverien sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $57.00, for a total value of $68,400.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $361,722. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Michael Saverien also recently made the following trade(s):

Get CorVel alerts:

On Thursday, June 7th, Michael Saverien sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $51.72, for a total value of $77,580.00.

CorVel opened at $56.55 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. The company has a market capitalization of $1.07 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.91 and a beta of 0.66. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $46.45 and a twelve month high of $61.20.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 31st. The business services provider reported $0.62 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $150.40 million during the quarter. CorVel had a return on equity of 23.42% and a net margin of 6.78%.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded CorVel from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday.

Hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in CorVel by 66.0% in the second quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,446 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $186,000 after purchasing an additional 1,370 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC bought a new position in CorVel in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $282,000. Barclays PLC grew its stake in CorVel by 60.8% in the first quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 6,231 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $315,000 after purchasing an additional 2,355 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Eqis Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in CorVel in the second quarter valued at approximately $437,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 43.88% of the company’s stock.

CorVel Company Profile

CorVel Corporation provides medical cost containment and managed care services to address the medical costs of workers' compensation benefits, automobile insurance claims, and group health insurance benefits. The company offers network solutions, including automated medical fee auditing, preferred provider management and reimbursement services, retrospective utilization review, facility claim review, professional review, pharmacy services, directed care services, medicare solutions, clearinghouse services, independent medical examinations, and inpatient medical bill review.

Recommended Story: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Receive News & Ratings for CorVel Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CorVel and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.