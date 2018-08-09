Corporate Office Properties Trust (OFC) Earns “Hold” Rating from Mizuho

Mizuho reaffirmed their hold rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) in a research note released on Monday. Mizuho currently has a $31.00 price objective on the real estate investment trust’s stock.

Several other analysts have also issued reports on the stock. Stifel Nicolaus reiterated a sell rating and set a $25.00 price target on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Saturday, July 28th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a $28.83 rating on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, July 5th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co began coverage on shares of Corporate Office Properties Trust in a research report on Friday, April 20th. They set a market perform rating and a $29.00 price target on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $31.11.

Corporate Office Properties Trust opened at $30.58 on Monday, according to Marketbeat Ratings. The company has a current ratio of 1.98, a quick ratio of 1.98 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. The company has a market cap of $3.11 billion, a P/E ratio of 15.10, a PEG ratio of 7.21 and a beta of 0.70. Corporate Office Properties Trust has a 1 year low of $24.55 and a 1 year high of $33.81.

Corporate Office Properties Trust (NYSE:OFC) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $146.70 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $155.10 million. Corporate Office Properties Trust had a net margin of 10.81% and a return on equity of 4.52%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. equities analysts expect that Corporate Office Properties Trust will post 2.01 EPS for the current year.

In other Corporate Office Properties Trust news, Director Robert L. Denton sold 2,508 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $26.69, for a total value of $66,938.52. Following the sale, the director now owns 3,458 shares in the company, valued at $92,294.02. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the business. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 2.0% in the first quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 1,526,874 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $39,438,000 after buying an additional 29,988 shares in the last quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 7.2% in the first quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 139,065 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $3,592,000 after buying an additional 9,392 shares in the last quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 5.3% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 197,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,089,000 after buying an additional 10,000 shares in the last quarter. Koch Industries Inc. boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 53.4% in the first quarter. Koch Industries Inc. now owns 20,717 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $535,000 after buying an additional 7,213 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Federated Investors Inc. PA boosted its position in Corporate Office Properties Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Federated Investors Inc. PA now owns 43,716 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $1,129,000 after buying an additional 1,939 shares in the last quarter.

Corporate Office Properties Trust Company Profile

COPT is a REIT that owns, manages, leases, develops and selectively acquires office and data center properties in locations that support the United States Government and its contractors, most of whom are engaged in national security, defense and information technology (?IT?) related activities servicing what it believes are growing, durable, priority missions (?Defense/IT Locations?).

