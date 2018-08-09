Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Takes Position in VMware, Inc. (VMW)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW) during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor purchased 92,352 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock, valued at approximately $570,000.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Pitcairn Co. acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the first quarter valued at $613,000. Atria Investments LLC lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 8.4% during the second quarter. Atria Investments LLC now owns 5,949 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $874,000 after acquiring an additional 460 shares during the period. Gateway Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new position in shares of VMware during the second quarter valued at $7,527,000. Suncoast Equity Management lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 1.3% during the first quarter. Suncoast Equity Management now owns 115,213 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $13,972,000 after acquiring an additional 1,465 shares during the period. Finally, Amalgamated Bank lifted its stake in shares of VMware by 9.4% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,639 shares of the virtualization software provider’s stock valued at $1,417,000 after acquiring an additional 827 shares during the period. 20.00% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get VMware alerts:

Shares of VMware opened at $152.84 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. VMware, Inc. has a 1 year low of $91.37 and a 1 year high of $165.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $60.81 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 39.60, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.48 and a beta of 0.53. The company has a quick ratio of 3.04, a current ratio of 3.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44.

VMware (NYSE:VMW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 31st. The virtualization software provider reported $1.26 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.15 by $0.11. VMware had a return on equity of 19.58% and a net margin of 15.61%. The company had revenue of $2.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.96 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.99 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.8% compared to the same quarter last year. research analysts predict that VMware, Inc. will post 4.55 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages have recently issued reports on VMW. Zacks Investment Research lowered VMware from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. Bank of America increased their target price on VMware to $190.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on VMware from $135.00 to $155.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $172.00 target price on shares of VMware in a research note on Friday, July 6th. Finally, Raymond James increased their target price on VMware from $153.00 to $174.00 in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have issued a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $145.63.

In other VMware news, COO Rajiv Ramaswami sold 30,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $142.66, for a total value of $4,279,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now directly owns 266,057 shares in the company, valued at $37,955,691.62. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider P. Kevan Krysler sold 13,485 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, July 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $158.63, for a total value of $2,139,125.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 123,739 shares of company stock valued at $18,967,729 over the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 29.90% of the company’s stock.

VMware Profile

VMware, Inc provides compute, cloud, mobility, networking, and security infrastructure software to businesses in the United States and internationally. The company offers compute products, including VMware vSphere, a data center platform, which enables users to deploy hypervisor, a layer of software that resides between the operating system and system hardware to enable compute virtualization; storage and availability products that provide data storage and protection options; network and security products; and cloud management and automation products to manage and automate overarching IT processes involved in provisioning IT services and resources to users from initial infrastructure deployment to retirement.

Further Reading: Average Daily Trade Volume Explained

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding VMW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for VMware, Inc. (NYSE:VMW).

Receive News & Ratings for VMware Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for VMware and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.