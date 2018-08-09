Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Purchases Shares of 39,000 iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (ACWI)

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF (NASDAQ:ACWI) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 39,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $550,000.

A number of other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in ACWI. Texas Treasury Safekeeping Trust Co. purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 1st quarter valued at $62,414,000. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 7,156.5% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 688,785 shares of the company’s stock valued at $689,000 after purchasing an additional 679,293 shares during the last quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC purchased a new stake in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $21,574,000. LPL Financial LLC raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 298.1% in the 1st quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 391,602 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,078,000 after purchasing an additional 293,242 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Envestnet Asset Management Inc. raised its position in iShares MSCI ACWI ETF by 65.0% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 577,425 shares of the company’s stock valued at $41,355,000 after purchasing an additional 227,378 shares during the last quarter.

ACWI stock opened at $73.71 on Thursday. iShares MSCI ACWI ETF has a 12 month low of $66.15 and a 12 month high of $77.54.

