Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC Invests $525,000 in Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (HPE) Stock

Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co (NYSE:HPE) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 7,769 shares of the technology company’s stock, valued at approximately $525,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Architects LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $303,000. James Investment Research Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $1,654,000. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 27.2% during the second quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 53,960 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $788,000 after purchasing an additional 11,530 shares during the period. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise during the second quarter worth about $10,040,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank raised its position in shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise by 2.6% during the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 200,371 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $2,927,000 after purchasing an additional 5,047 shares during the period. 81.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise opened at $16.16 on Thursday, Marketbeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.89, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42. The stock has a market cap of $24.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.80, a PEG ratio of 1.19 and a beta of 1.75. Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co has a 52-week low of $12.81 and a 52-week high of $19.48.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise (NYSE:HPE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 22nd. The technology company reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.31 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $7.47 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.39 billion. Hewlett Packard Enterprise had a return on equity of 8.25% and a net margin of 9.36%. The business’s revenue was up 9.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.35 earnings per share. research analysts predict that Hewlett Packard Enterprise Co will post 1.44 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 3rd. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, September 12th will be paid a $0.1125 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, September 11th. This represents a $0.45 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.78%. Hewlett Packard Enterprise’s dividend payout ratio is 46.88%.

HPE has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on Hewlett Packard Enterprise from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Barclays reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Wednesday, May 23rd. Zacks Investment Research lowered Hewlett Packard Enterprise from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 28th. OTR Global raised Hewlett Packard Enterprise to a “positive” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 price target on shares of Hewlett Packard Enterprise in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have given a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.05.

In other Hewlett Packard Enterprise news, Director Margaret C. Whitman sold 337,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.03, for a total value of $5,065,110.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 127,154 shares in the company, valued at $1,911,124.62. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Kirt P. Karros sold 27,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.47, for a total value of $484,268.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 42,369 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $740,186.43. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 5,902,070 shares of company stock valued at $93,243,515. Corporate insiders own 1.18% of the company’s stock.

Hewlett Packard Enterprise Company operates as a technology company. The company operates through four segments: Hybrid IT, Intelligent Edge, Financial Services, and Corporate Investments. The Hybrid IT segment provides industry standard servers, as well as mission-critical servers to address the full array of its customers' computing needs; converged storage solutions, including all-flash arrays and hybrid storage solutions; and traditional storage solutions comprising tape, storage networking, and legacy external disk products.

