Cornerstone OnDemand (CSOD) Releases Earnings Results, Meets Expectations

Cornerstone OnDemand (NASDAQ:CSOD) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The software maker reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.12, Bloomberg Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $132.52 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $128.33 million. Cornerstone OnDemand had a negative net margin of 12.18% and a negative return on equity of 119.83%.

Shares of Cornerstone OnDemand opened at $52.50 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. Cornerstone OnDemand has a 12-month low of $33.24 and a 12-month high of $55.31. The company has a market cap of $2.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -75.00 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.85.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. Barclays upped their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $33.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. B. Riley increased their target price on shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from $49.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 30th. Finally, BidaskClub lowered shares of Cornerstone OnDemand from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $54.67.

In other news, Director Harold W. Burlingame sold 1,553 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.90, for a total transaction of $74,388.70. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director R C. Mark Baker sold 2,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $50.00, for a total transaction of $100,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 10,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $542,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 130,806 shares of company stock worth $6,709,408. Company insiders own 11.70% of the company’s stock.

About Cornerstone OnDemand

Cornerstone OnDemand, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides learning and human capital management software through software-as-a-service model worldwide. Its enterprise human capital management platform comprises four product suites, such as Recruiting Suite that helps organizations to source and attract candidates, assess and select applicants, onboard new hires, and manage the entire recruiting process; Learning Suite, which enables clients to manage training and development programs, knowledge sharing and collaboration among employees, track compliance requirements, and support career development for employees; Performance Suite that provides tools to manage goal setting, performance reviews, competency assessments, development plans, continuous feedback, compensation management, and succession planning; and HR Administration Suite, which supports employee records administration, organizational management, employee and manager self-service, workforce planning, and compliance reporting.

