CoreSite Realty Corp (COR) Receives Consensus Rating of “Buy” from Analysts

Shares of CoreSite Realty Corp (NYSE:COR) have received an average recommendation of “Buy” from the twenty-one ratings firms that are covering the firm, MarketBeat.com reports. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold recommendation, ten have given a buy recommendation and one has assigned a strong buy recommendation to the company. The average 1 year price objective among brokers that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $118.77.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on COR shares. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of CoreSite Realty to $123.00 and gave the company an “average” rating in a research report on Wednesday. They noted that the move was a valuation call. TheStreet upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 15th. Cowen restated a “buy” rating and issued a $115.00 price target on shares of CoreSite Realty in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of CoreSite Realty from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a $112.00 target price on shares of CoreSite Realty and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday.

In other news, insider Mark R. Jones sold 600 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $113.31, for a total transaction of $67,986.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,221 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,838,001.51. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, SVP Brian Warren sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.27, for a total transaction of $114,270.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 36,623 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,184,910.21. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders sold 2,258,700 shares of company stock valued at $252,740,921. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.9% during the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,715,414 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,104,000 after purchasing an additional 47,623 shares during the last quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 4.4% during the 1st quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 938,604 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $94,104,000 after purchasing an additional 39,674 shares during the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 7.1% during the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 523,924 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,529,000 after purchasing an additional 34,708 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 519,837 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $52,119,000 after purchasing an additional 12,266 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. increased its stake in shares of CoreSite Realty by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 489,176 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $49,045,000 after purchasing an additional 23,661 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.22% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE:COR traded up $0.76 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $115.15. The stock had a trading volume of 11,123 shares, compared to its average volume of 408,275. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.68, a quick ratio of 0.23 and a current ratio of 0.23. The company has a market cap of $3.94 billion, a PE ratio of 25.40, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.46 and a beta of 0.37. CoreSite Realty has a 12-month low of $89.76 and a 12-month high of $120.85.

CoreSite Realty (NYSE:COR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.57 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by ($0.67). The firm had revenue of $136.40 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $132.99 million. CoreSite Realty had a net margin of 15.23% and a return on equity of 19.09%. The firm’s revenue was up 15.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company posted $1.10 EPS. equities analysts predict that CoreSite Realty will post 5.07 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 29th were given a $1.03 dividend. This is an increase from CoreSite Realty’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, June 28th. This represents a $4.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.58%. CoreSite Realty’s dividend payout ratio is presently 91.15%.

About CoreSite Realty

CoreSite Realty Corporation (NYSE:COR) delivers secure, reliable, high-performance data center and interconnection solutions to a growing customer ecosystem across eight key North American markets. More than 1,350 of the world's leading enterprises, network operators, cloud providers, and supporting service providers choose CoreSite to connect, protect and optimize their performance-sensitive data, applications and computing workloads.

