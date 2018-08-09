Corecivic (CXW) Updates FY18 Earnings Guidance

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $2.29-2.33 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus earnings per share estimate of $2.28. Corecivic also updated its Q3 guidance to $0.57-0.59 EPS.

Shares of CXW stock traded down $0.08 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $25.51. The company had a trading volume of 20,562 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,162. Corecivic has a 12 month low of $18.61 and a 12 month high of $27.50. The firm has a market cap of $3.05 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.87, a P/E/G ratio of 1.89 and a beta of 1.02. The company has a current ratio of 1.01, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01.

Corecivic (NYSE:CXW) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.34 by ($0.01). Corecivic had a net margin of 9.41% and a return on equity of 11.80%. The company had revenue of $449.93 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $435.61 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.59 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.1% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Corecivic will post 2.27 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, July 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, July 2nd were paid a $0.43 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, June 29th. This represents a $1.72 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.74%. Corecivic’s dividend payout ratio is currently 74.14%.

CXW has been the topic of several analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Corecivic from a sell rating to a buy rating and set a $23.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. ValuEngine lowered Corecivic from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, TheStreet upgraded Corecivic from a c rating to a b- rating in a research note on Monday, June 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Corecivic presently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus price target of $31.33.

In related news, Director Thurgood Marshall, Jr. sold 3,300 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $21.09, for a total transaction of $69,597.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 33,321 shares in the company, valued at approximately $702,739.89. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Damon T. Hininger sold 14,027 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $26.00, for a total value of $364,702.00. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 238,785 shares in the company, valued at $6,208,410. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 22,337 shares of company stock worth $561,102. 1.30% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

About Corecivic

The Company is a diversified government solutions company with the scale and experience needed to solve tough government challenges in flexible cost-effective ways. We provide a broad range of solutions to government partners that serve the public good through corrections and detention management, government real estate solutions, and a growing network of residential reentry centers to help address America's recidivism crisis.

