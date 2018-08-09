Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (CORE) Given Average Recommendation of “Buy” by Brokerages

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc. (NASDAQ:CORE) has been assigned a consensus rating of “Buy” from the ten brokerages that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have issued ratings on the stock in the last year is $30.20.

Several brokerages recently commented on CORE. BidaskClub lowered Core-Mark from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 4th. Loop Capital set a $32.00 price target on Core-Mark and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BMO Capital Markets reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $30.00 price target (up previously from $21.00) on shares of Core-Mark in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered Core-Mark from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th.

In other Core-Mark news, VP Christopher Hobson acquired 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 16th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $18.80 per share, for a total transaction of $47,000.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 61,167 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,149,939.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, Director Gary F. Colter acquired 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average price of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 119,473 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,191,134.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders acquired 9,430 shares of company stock valued at $178,477. Corporate insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in Core-Mark by 14.0% in the 4th quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 79,365 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,506,000 after purchasing an additional 9,757 shares during the last quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 32.1% in the 1st quarter. OppenheimerFunds Inc. now owns 427,858 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $9,096,000 after purchasing an additional 104,052 shares during the last quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 5.4% in the 4th quarter. Teachers Advisors LLC now owns 148,236 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,681,000 after purchasing an additional 7,594 shares during the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its position in Core-Mark by 116.5% in the 1st quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 96,169 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,044,000 after purchasing an additional 51,746 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Prudential Financial Inc. raised its position in Core-Mark by 6.3% in the 1st quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 81,068 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $1,724,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 97.68% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:CORE traded up $2.19 during trading on Thursday, hitting $31.25. 21,060 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 342,576. Core-Mark has a 1-year low of $17.10 and a 1-year high of $34.79. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a PE ratio of 31.35, a PEG ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a current ratio of 2.09, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.30 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. sell-side analysts predict that Core-Mark will post 1.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is 40.00%.

Core-Mark Company Profile

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

