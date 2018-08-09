Core-Mark (CORE) Earns Hold Rating from BMO Capital Markets

BMO Capital Markets reiterated their hold rating on shares of Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) in a report published on Wednesday morning, MarketBeat reports. BMO Capital Markets currently has a $30.00 price target on the business services provider’s stock, up from their prior price target of $21.00.

A number of other research analysts have also commented on the company. Stephens raised Core-Mark from an equal weight rating to an overweight rating and set a $35.00 price target on the stock in a report on Wednesday. Zacks Investment Research raised Core-Mark from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. ValuEngine raised Core-Mark from a strong sell rating to a sell rating in a research note on Friday, August 3rd. BidaskClub raised Core-Mark from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Loop Capital set a $32.00 target price on Core-Mark and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and two have given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Core-Mark has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $31.50.

Shares of Core-Mark traded up $2.02, reaching $31.08, during trading hours on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat. 617,507 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 393,079. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.16 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.63 and a beta of 0.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a current ratio of 2.09. Core-Mark has a twelve month low of $17.10 and a twelve month high of $34.79.

Core-Mark (NASDAQ:CORE) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The business services provider reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $4.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.14 billion. Core-Mark had a return on equity of 8.47% and a net margin of 0.19%. analysts forecast that Core-Mark will post 1.19 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 28th will be paid a dividend of $0.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 27th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.29%. Core-Mark’s dividend payout ratio is currently 40.00%.

In other news, Director Laura Jean Flanagan bought 1,930 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 14th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $20.61 per share, with a total value of $39,777.30. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 8,147 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $167,909.67. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Gary F. Colter bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 22nd. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $18.34 per share, with a total value of $91,700.00. Following the purchase, the director now directly owns 119,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,191,134.82. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders have purchased 9,430 shares of company stock valued at $178,477 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 2.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in CORE. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 2nd quarter valued at $222,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in shares of Core-Mark in the 1st quarter valued at $249,000. Skylands Capital LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 941.7% in the 2nd quarter. Skylands Capital LLC now owns 12,500 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $284,000 after purchasing an additional 11,300 shares during the period. Aperio Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 63.1% in the 1st quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 12,868 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $274,000 after purchasing an additional 4,979 shares during the period. Finally, Barclays PLC boosted its position in shares of Core-Mark by 47.0% in the 1st quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 14,285 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $303,000 after purchasing an additional 4,569 shares during the period. 97.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Core-Mark

Core-Mark Holding Company, Inc markets fresh and broad-line supply solutions to the convenience retail industry. The company sells and distributes various food/non-food products, including cigarettes, fast food, candies, snacks, groceries, fresh products, dairy products, breads, beverages, other tobacco products, general merchandise and equipment, and health and beauty care products.

