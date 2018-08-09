ConvaTec Group’s (CTEC) “Outperform” Rating Reaffirmed at Royal Bank of Canada

Royal Bank of Canada reissued their outperform rating on shares of ConvaTec Group (LON:CTEC) in a research report released on Wednesday morning. The brokerage currently has a GBX 240 ($3.11) target price on the stock.

A number of other brokerages have also commented on CTEC. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed a neutral rating and issued a GBX 215 ($2.78) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, April 25th. Peel Hunt reaffirmed a hold rating and issued a GBX 210 ($2.72) price objective on shares of ConvaTec Group in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Deutsche Bank reiterated a sell rating on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Finally, Numis Securities reiterated a hold rating and set a GBX 180 ($2.33) target price on shares of ConvaTec Group in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of GBX 239.18 ($3.10).

LON CTEC traded down GBX 5 ($0.06) on Wednesday, reaching GBX 205.40 ($2.66). The stock had a trading volume of 3,568,321 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,440,000. ConvaTec Group has a 1-year low of GBX 181.40 ($2.35) and a 1-year high of GBX 349.10 ($4.52).

The business also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 6th will be given a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 0.58%. This is an increase from ConvaTec Group’s previous dividend of $0.04. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th.

In related news, insider Sten Scheibye bought 22,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was purchased at an average cost of GBX 223 ($2.89) per share, for a total transaction of £50,175 ($64,951.46).

ConvaTec Group Company Profile

ConvaTec Group Plc develops, manufactures, and markets medical products and technologies worldwide. It offers advanced wound dressings and skin care products for the management of chronic wounds resulting from various conditions, such as diabetes, immobility, and venous disease, as well as for traumatic injury, burns, invasive surgery, and other causes.

