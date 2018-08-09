Contrasting Paramount Group (PGRE) and Farmland Partners (FPI)

Paramount Group (NYSE: PGRE) and Farmland Partners (NYSE:FPI) are both finance companies, but which is the better business? We will compare the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, earnings, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Dividends

Paramount Group pays an annual dividend of $0.40 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.6%. Farmland Partners pays an annual dividend of $0.51 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.7%. Paramount Group pays out 44.9% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Farmland Partners pays out 141.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future.

This table compares Paramount Group and Farmland Partners’ revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Paramount Group $718.97 million 5.16 $86.38 million $0.89 17.33 Farmland Partners $46.22 million 4.72 $7.91 million $0.36 18.42

Paramount Group has higher revenue and earnings than Farmland Partners. Paramount Group is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Farmland Partners, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of current ratings and recommmendations for Paramount Group and Farmland Partners, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Paramount Group 1 2 0 0 1.67 Farmland Partners 0 2 3 0 2.60

Paramount Group currently has a consensus target price of $14.83, suggesting a potential downside of 3.80%. Farmland Partners has a consensus target price of $8.81, suggesting a potential upside of 32.92%. Given Farmland Partners’ stronger consensus rating and higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Farmland Partners is more favorable than Paramount Group.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

63.7% of Paramount Group shares are owned by institutional investors. Comparatively, 48.9% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by institutional investors. 7.9% of Paramount Group shares are owned by insiders. Comparatively, 10.1% of Farmland Partners shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Risk and Volatility

Paramount Group has a beta of 0.67, indicating that its stock price is 33% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Farmland Partners has a beta of -0.03, indicating that its stock price is 103% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Paramount Group and Farmland Partners’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Paramount Group -6.89% -1.01% -0.57% Farmland Partners 19.85% 2.68% 0.89%

Summary

Farmland Partners beats Paramount Group on 9 of the 16 factors compared between the two stocks.

Paramount Group Company Profile

Headquartered in New York City, Paramount Group, Inc. is a fully-integrated real estate investment trust that owns, operates, manages, acquires and redevelops high-quality, Class A office properties located in select central business district submarkets of New York City, Washington, D.C. and San Francisco. Paramount is focused on maximizing the value of its portfolio by leveraging the sought-after locations of its assets and its proven property management capabilities to attract and retain high-quality tenants.

Farmland Partners Company Profile

Farmland Partners Inc. is an internally managed real estate company that owns and seeks to acquire high-quality North American farmland and makes loans to farmers secured by farm real estate. As of the date of this release, the Company owns or has under contract over 166,000 acres in 17 states, including Alabama, Arkansas, California, Colorado, Florida, Georgia, Illinois, Kansas, Louisiana, Michigan, Mississippi, Nebraska, North Carolina, South Carolina, South Dakota, Texas and Virginia. We have approximately 30 crop types and over 100 tenants. The Company elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust, or REIT, for U.S. federal income tax purposes, commencing with the taxable year ended December 31, 2014.

