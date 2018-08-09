Contrasting Central Garden & Pet (CENT) & Natural Health Trends (NHTC)

Central Garden & Pet (NASDAQ: CENT) and Natural Health Trends (NASDAQ:NHTC) are both consumer discretionary companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, valuation, institutional ownership, dividends and risk.

Risk and Volatility

Central Garden & Pet has a beta of 0.05, indicating that its share price is 95% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Natural Health Trends has a beta of 1.88, indicating that its share price is 88% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Natural Health Trends’ net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Central Garden & Pet 5.32% 14.69% 6.37% Natural Health Trends 10.92% 35.62% 21.20%

Analyst Recommendations

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Central Garden & Pet and Natural Health Trends, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Central Garden & Pet 0 2 3 0 2.60 Natural Health Trends 0 0 0 0 N/A

Central Garden & Pet currently has a consensus price target of $47.67, indicating a potential upside of 12.63%. Given Central Garden & Pet’s higher probable upside, research analysts clearly believe Central Garden & Pet is more favorable than Natural Health Trends.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Central Garden & Pet and Natural Health Trends’ revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Central Garden & Pet $2.05 billion 1.07 $78.82 million $1.50 28.21 Natural Health Trends $197.56 million 1.39 $23.57 million N/A N/A

Central Garden & Pet has higher revenue and earnings than Natural Health Trends.

Insider & Institutional Ownership

22.2% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 31.9% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by institutional investors. 12.6% of Central Garden & Pet shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 16.1% of Natural Health Trends shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Dividends

Natural Health Trends pays an annual dividend of $0.56 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.3%. Central Garden & Pet does not pay a dividend. Natural Health Trends has raised its dividend for 2 consecutive years.

Summary

Natural Health Trends beats Central Garden & Pet on 9 of the 14 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Central Garden & Pet

Central Garden & Pet Company, together with its subsidiaries, produces and distributes products for the lawn and garden, and pet supplies markets in the United States. It operates through two segments, Pet and Garden. The Pet segment supplies products for dogs and cats comprising edible bones, edible and non-edible chews, rawhide, dog and cat food and treats, toys, pet carriers, grooming supplies, and other accessories; and food, cages and habitats, toys, chews, and related accessories for birds, small animals, and specialty pets. It also offers animal and household health, and insect control products; aquariums, furniture and lighting fixtures, pumps, filters, water conditioners, food and supplements, and information and knowledge resources for fish, reptiles, and other aquarium-based pets; and products for horses and livestock. This segment sells its products to independent pet distributors, retail chains, grocery stores, mass merchants, and bookstores under the Adams, Aqueon, Avoderm, Bio Spot Active Care, Cadet, Farnam, Four Paws, Kaytee, K&H Pet Products, Nylabone, Pinnacle, TFH, Zilla, Altosid, Comfort Zone, Coralife, Interpet, Kent Marine, Pet Select, Super Pet, and Zodiac brands. The Garden segment provides grass seeds; wild bird feed, bird feeders, bird houses, and other birding accessories; weed, grass, and other herbicide, insecticide, and pesticide products; fertilizers; and decorative outdoor lifestyle products, such as pottery, trellises, and other wood products. This segment sells its products to retail chains, independent garden distributors, grocery stores, nurseries, and garden supply retailers under the AMDRO, Ironite, Pennington, Sevin, Lilly Miller, Over-N-Out, Smart Seed, and The Rebels brands. The company is also involved in the distribution of third party pet, and lawn and garden products. Central Garden & Pet Company was founded in 1955 and is headquartered in Walnut Creek, California.

About Natural Health Trends

Natural Health Trends Corp., a direct-selling and e-commerce company, provides personal care, wellness, and lifestyle products under the NHT Global brand. The company's wellness products include liquid, encapsulated, tableted, and powder dietary and nutritional supplements, as well as vitamins and minerals; and herbal products comprise herbal supplements. Its beauty products consists of anti-aging and hydrating cleansers, creams, lotions, serums, and toners; and lifestyle products include weight management, intimacy support, and energy enhancing supplements. In addition, the company offers home and car appliances; and infant and toddler bath and body care products. It sells its products directly to consumers through an e-commerce retail platform. The company has operations in the United States, Canada, Peru, Hong Kong, China, Taiwan, South Korea, Russia, Kazakhstan, Europe, and internationally. Natural Health Trends Corp. was founded in 1988 and is headquartered in Rolling Hills Estates, California.

