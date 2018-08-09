Consensus (SEN) Price Down 16.7% Over Last Week

Consensus (CURRENCY:SEN) traded down 14.5% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 11:00 AM E.T. on August 9th. One Consensus token can currently be purchased for approximately $0.0092 or 0.00000144 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges including Tidex, IDEX and Ethfinex. Over the last week, Consensus has traded down 16.7% against the U.S. dollar. Consensus has a total market cap of $0.00 and approximately $8,898.00 worth of Consensus was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

TokenPay (TPAY) traded up 3.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.99 or 0.00046124 BTC.

Nectar (NEC) traded down 5.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.26 or 0.00004040 BTC.

SaluS (SLS) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $18.68 or 0.00289511 BTC.

GoNetwork (GOT) traded up 4.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00003646 BTC.

HempCoin (THC) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0463 or 0.00000718 BTC.

Linda (LINDA) traded 1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0012 or 0.00000019 BTC.

ECC (ECC) traded down 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0004 or 0.00000006 BTC.

VeriCoin (VRC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00002978 BTC.

Gambit (GAM) traded 0.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.17 or 0.00064732 BTC.

LoMoCoin (LMC) traded 1.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0149 or 0.00000232 BTC.

Consensus Token Profile

Consensus (SEN) is a PoW/PoS token that uses the Scrypt hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was June 13th, 2015. Consensus’ total supply is 1,650,000,000 tokens. Consensus’ official website is consensus.ai . Consensus’ official Twitter account is @consensus_ai and its Facebook page is accessible here

Consensus Token Trading

Consensus can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: IDEX, Ethfinex and Tidex. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Consensus directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Consensus should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Consensus using one of the exchanges listed above.

