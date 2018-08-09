Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Has $6.36 Million Stake in Vista Outdoor Inc (VSTO)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. lifted its position in Vista Outdoor Inc (NYSE:VSTO) by 67.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 410,775 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 166,150 shares during the quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. owned about 0.71% of Vista Outdoor worth $6,363,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Profund Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $164,000. Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $172,000. Koch Industries Inc. acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $177,000. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its stake in Vista Outdoor by 140.4% during the 1st quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $187,000 after purchasing an additional 6,681 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Dynamic Technology Lab Private Ltd acquired a new position in Vista Outdoor during the 1st quarter valued at $200,000.

Get Vista Outdoor alerts:

Several equities research analysts have issued reports on VSTO shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, April 21st. Cowen reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $14.50 price target on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. ValuEngine lowered shares of Vista Outdoor from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, DA Davidson reissued a “hold” rating on shares of Vista Outdoor in a report on Monday, May 7th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the company. Vista Outdoor has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $18.42.

Shares of Vista Outdoor opened at $16.47 on Thursday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $918.70 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 33.26 and a beta of -0.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 1.96 and a current ratio of 3.07. Vista Outdoor Inc has a 52-week low of $12.35 and a 52-week high of $25.07.

Vista Outdoor Profile

Vista Outdoor Inc designs, manufactures, and markets consumer products for outdoor sports and recreation markets in the United States and internationally. The company operates through Outdoor Products and Shooting Sports segments. The Outdoor Products segment offer sports products for action sports, including helmets, goggles, and accessories for cycling, snow, action, and power sports; archery/hunting accessories, such as hunting arrows, game calls, hunting blinds, game cameras, and waterfowl decoys; outdoor cooking solutions for camping; eyewear and sport protection products, including safety and protective eyewear, and fashion and sports eyewear; golf products, such as laser rangefinders; hydration products comprising hydration packs and water bottles; optical products, such as binoculars, riflescopes, and telescopes; shooting accessories, including reloading equipment, clay targets, and premium gun care products; tactical products, such as holsters, duty gear, bags, and packs; and water sports products, including stand up paddle boards.

Read More: Leveraged Buyout (LBO) Explained

Receive News & Ratings for Vista Outdoor Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vista Outdoor and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.