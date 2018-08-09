Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. Grows Holdings in Humana Inc (HUM)

Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. grew its holdings in Humana Inc (NYSE:HUM) by 425.8% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 24,975 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 20,225 shares during the period. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd.’s holdings in Humana were worth $7,433,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 19.8% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 956 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $284,000 after buying an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 7.7% during the 1st quarter. Trust Co now owns 2,326 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $625,000 after buying an additional 167 shares during the last quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 27.9% during the 2nd quarter. Daiwa SB Investments Ltd. now owns 780 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $232,000 after buying an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Advisor Partners LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 5.3% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Partners LLC now owns 3,604 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,073,000 after buying an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Humana by 38.4% during the 2nd quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 753 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $224,000 after buying an additional 209 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 93.78% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on HUM shares. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “hold” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Humana in a report on Monday, April 23rd. Argus raised their price target on shares of Humana from $270.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, April 16th. ValuEngine downgraded shares of Humana from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, June 2nd. Citigroup reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $340.00 target price (up previously from $280.00) on shares of Humana in a report on Friday, June 1st. Finally, Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of Humana in a report on Thursday, July 12th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $362.00 target price for the company. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $314.58.

Humana opened at $324.22 on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Humana Inc has a fifty-two week low of $231.90 and a fifty-two week high of $327.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.43 and a quick ratio of 1.43. The company has a market capitalization of $44.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.69, a P/E/G ratio of 1.61 and a beta of 0.93.

Humana (NYSE:HUM) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The insurance provider reported $3.96 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $3.79 by $0.17. Humana had a net margin of 2.48% and a return on equity of 17.43%. The firm had revenue of $14.26 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $14.16 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $3.49 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that Humana Inc will post 14.18 EPS for the current year.

In other Humana news, insider Roy A. Beveridge sold 14,306 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, August 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.25, for a total value of $4,638,720.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,274 shares in the company, valued at $4,952,594.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Kevin Fleming sold 15,637 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, June 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $293.08, for a total transaction of $4,582,891.96. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 15,650 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,586,702. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 104,976 shares of company stock valued at $32,165,337. Insiders own 0.60% of the company’s stock.

Humana Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a health and well-being company in the United States. The company operates through four segments: Retail; Group and Specialty; Healthcare Services; and Individual Commercial. The Retail segment offers Medicare and supplemental benefit plans to individuals or through group accounts.

