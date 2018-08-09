CONMED Co. (CNMD) Shares Sold by Victory Capital Management Inc.

Victory Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in CONMED Co. (NASDAQ:CNMD) by 33.2% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,210,597 shares of the medical technology company’s stock after selling 600,341 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. owned about 4.32% of CONMED worth $88,616,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. First Trust Advisors LP increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 528.3% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 50,330 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $3,684,000 after purchasing an additional 42,320 shares in the last quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in shares of CONMED by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 63,069 shares of the medical technology company’s stock worth $4,617,000 after purchasing an additional 1,143 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. bought a new stake in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth $456,000. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth $276,000. Finally, Hood River Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of CONMED in the 2nd quarter worth $25,372,000. 96.81% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on CNMD shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Needham & Company LLC raised their price target on CONMED from $71.00 to $73.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Finally, BidaskClub upgraded CONMED from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $71.00.

CONMED opened at $77.79 on Wednesday, Marketbeat.com reports. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.25 billion, a PE ratio of 38.13, a PEG ratio of 3.21 and a beta of 0.55. CONMED Co. has a 1 year low of $48.03 and a 1 year high of $83.49. The company has a current ratio of 1.97, a quick ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67.

CONMED (NASDAQ:CNMD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The medical technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $212.80 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.12 million. CONMED had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 8.85%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.41 EPS. equities research analysts expect that CONMED Co. will post 2.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Terence M. Berge sold 673 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.00, for a total transaction of $49,129.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 19,908 shares in the company, valued at $1,453,284. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Daniel Jonas sold 4,000 shares of CONMED stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.73, for a total value of $318,920.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 20,347 shares in the company, valued at $1,622,266.31. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 7,673 shares of company stock worth $570,909. Company insiders own 3.13% of the company’s stock.

CONMED Corporation, a medical technology company, develops, manufactures, and sells surgical devices and related equipment for minimally invasive procedures in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company offers orthopedic surgery products, including sports medicine products comprising powered resection instruments, arthroscopes, reconstructive systems, tissue repair sets, and metal and bioabsorbable implants, as well as related disposable products and fluid management systems; powered surgical instruments for use in bone orthopedic, arthroscopic, oral/maxillofacial, podiatric, plastic, ENT, neurological, spinal, and cardiothoracic surgeries; sports biologics and tissue products; and surgical visualization products.

