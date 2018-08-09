Conifer (CNFR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.06 EPS

Conifer (NASDAQ:CNFR) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The insurance provider reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.04 by ($0.06), Fidelity Earnings reports. Conifer had a negative net margin of 20.22% and a negative return on equity of 34.51%. The firm had revenue of $25.27 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.33 million.

Shares of Conifer remained flat at $$6.45 during trading hours on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. The company has a current ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56. Conifer has a twelve month low of $5.00 and a twelve month high of $7.20. The company has a market capitalization of $54.10 million, a PE ratio of -2.22 and a beta of 1.08.

Several research firms recently issued reports on CNFR. Boenning Scattergood upgraded shares of Conifer from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 10th. ValuEngine cut shares of Conifer from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 26th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Conifer from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Raymond James cut shares of Conifer from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.42.

Conifer Holdings, Inc, an insurance holding company, offers insurance coverage in specialty commercial and personal product lines. The company underwrites various specialty insurance products, including property, general liability, commercial multi-peril, liquor liability, and automobile policies. It serves the commercial insurance needs of owner-operated businesses in the markets, such as hospitality, which includes restaurants, bars, taverns, and bowling centers, as well as small grocery and convenience stores; artisan contractors comprising plumbers, painters, carpenters, electricians, and other independent contractors; and security service providers, such as companies that provide security guard services, security alarm products and services, and private investigative services.

