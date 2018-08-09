Conduent (CNDT) Price Target Increased to $23.00 by Analysts at BMO Capital Markets

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) had its price target increased by research analysts at BMO Capital Markets from $22.00 to $23.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Thursday. The brokerage presently has a “market perform” rating on the stock. BMO Capital Markets’ price target suggests a potential upside of 16.51% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also commented on CNDT. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Conduent from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 19th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on shares of Conduent from $20.00 to $22.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, June 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Conduent currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.50.

CNDT opened at $19.74 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.56, a quick ratio of 1.91 and a current ratio of 1.91. Conduent has a twelve month low of $14.95 and a twelve month high of $21.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.95 billion, a PE ratio of 23.22 and a beta of -0.70.

Conduent (NYSE:CNDT) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.22 by $0.07. Conduent had a net margin of 2.33% and a return on equity of 5.79%. The firm had revenue of $1.39 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.39 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was down 7.3% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Conduent will post 1.02 earnings per share for the current year.

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CNDT. Raymond James & Associates boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 40.0% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 25,599 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,000 after purchasing an additional 7,316 shares during the last quarter. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 4th quarter valued at about $265,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 76.6% in the 1st quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 3,822,441 shares of the company’s stock valued at $71,251,000 after purchasing an additional 1,658,038 shares during the last quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Conduent by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 9,328,203 shares of the company’s stock valued at $173,878,000 after purchasing an additional 78,677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new position in shares of Conduent in the 1st quarter valued at about $6,461,000. 92.61% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Conduent

Conduent Incorporated provides business process services with capabilities in transaction-intensive processing, analytics, and automation in the United States and internationally. It operates in two segments, Commercial Industries and Public Sector. The Commercial Industries segment offers business process services and customized solutions to clients in various industries.

