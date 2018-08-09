Condor Capital Management Has $2.16 Million Stake in Union Pacific Co. (UNP)

Condor Capital Management decreased its holdings in shares of Union Pacific Co. (NYSE:UNP) by 3.0% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 15,219 shares of the railroad operator’s stock after selling 470 shares during the quarter. Condor Capital Management’s holdings in Union Pacific were worth $2,156,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 69.0% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 5,019,393 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $674,758,000 after purchasing an additional 2,049,128 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $192,080,000. Fred Alger Management Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 89.6% in the second quarter. Fred Alger Management Inc. now owns 2,791,161 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $395,452,000 after purchasing an additional 1,319,274 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Union Pacific by 14,325.6% in the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 742,195 shares of the railroad operator’s stock valued at $5,188,000 after purchasing an additional 737,050 shares during the period. Finally, Swedbank purchased a new stake in shares of Union Pacific in the second quarter valued at approximately $103,678,000. 82.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Union Pacific opened at $149.98 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.07. The firm has a market cap of $110.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.90, a P/E/G ratio of 1.81 and a beta of 0.83. Union Pacific Co. has a twelve month low of $102.51 and a twelve month high of $151.50.

Union Pacific (NYSE:UNP) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The railroad operator reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.94 by $0.04. The company had revenue of $5.67 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.65 billion. Union Pacific had a return on equity of 23.63% and a net margin of 51.31%. Union Pacific’s revenue was up 8.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.45 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Union Pacific Co. will post 7.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 31st will be issued a dividend of $0.80 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 30th. This represents a $3.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.13%. This is a positive change from Union Pacific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.73. Union Pacific’s dividend payout ratio is currently 50.43%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Union Pacific from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Union Pacific from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 2nd. UBS Group boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $160.00 to $161.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Union Pacific from $169.00 to $167.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, Morgan Stanley boosted their price target on Union Pacific from $136.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twelve have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $147.80.

Union Pacific Corporation, through its subsidiary, Union Pacific Railroad Company, operates railroads in the United States. It offers transportation services for agricultural products, including grains, commodities produced from grains, and food and beverage products; automotive, such as finished vehicles and automotive parts; and chemicals comprising industrial chemicals, plastics, fertilizers, petroleum and liquid petroleum gases, crude oil, and soda ash.

