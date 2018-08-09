Compass Minerals International (CMP) Issues FY18 Earnings Guidance

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) issued an update on its FY18 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $2.75-3.25 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $2.93.

Compass Minerals International opened at $65.30 on Wednesday, MarketBeat.com reports. The firm has a market cap of $2.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.75 and a beta of 0.71. The company has a current ratio of 2.38, a quick ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. Compass Minerals International has a 52-week low of $56.50 and a 52-week high of $76.65.

Compass Minerals International (NYSE:CMP) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, August 6th. The basic materials company reported ($0.23) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.14) by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $246.70 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $243.24 million. Compass Minerals International had a net margin of 2.39% and a return on equity of 12.03%. Compass Minerals International’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned ($0.19) EPS. equities research analysts predict that Compass Minerals International will post 2.94 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 17th. Investors of record on Friday, August 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.72 per share. This represents a $2.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 4.41%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 30th. Compass Minerals International’s payout ratio is 104.73%.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on CMP shares. ValuEngine raised shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 17th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Compass Minerals International from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $71.50.

In other Compass Minerals International news, Director Amy Yoder sold 600 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, May 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $69.04, for a total transaction of $41,424.00. Following the transaction, the director now owns 496 shares in the company, valued at $34,243.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.94% of the company’s stock.

Compass Minerals International, Inc, produces and sells salt, and specialty plant nutrition and chemical products primarily in the United States, Canada, Brazil, and the United Kingdom. It operates in three segments: Salt, Plant Nutrition North America, and Plant Nutrition South America. The Salt segment offers sodium chloride and magnesium chloride, including rock salt, mechanically and solar evaporated salt, and brine and flake magnesium chloride products; and purchases potassium chloride and calcium chloride to sell as finished products or to blend with salt to produce specialty products.

