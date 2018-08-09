Comparing Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (SMI) and Lattice Semiconductor (LSCC)

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l (NYSE: SMI) and Lattice Semiconductor (NASDAQ:LSCC) are both computer and technology companies, but which is the superior stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their earnings, profitability, analyst recommendations, dividends, risk, valuation and institutional ownership.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations for Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l and Lattice Semiconductor, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l 7 4 0 0 1.36 Lattice Semiconductor 0 2 2 0 2.50

Lattice Semiconductor has a consensus price target of $7.75, suggesting a potential upside of 1.31%. Given Lattice Semiconductor’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Lattice Semiconductor is more favorable than Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l.

Risk and Volatility

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has a beta of 0.04, indicating that its share price is 96% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Lattice Semiconductor has a beta of 1.67, indicating that its share price is 67% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l and Lattice Semiconductor’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l 4.44% 2.19% 1.22% Lattice Semiconductor -19.67% 5.21% 1.85%

Insider and Institutional Ownership

0.5% of Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 86.9% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by institutional investors. 2.8% of Lattice Semiconductor shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l and Lattice Semiconductor’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l $3.10 billion 1.78 $179.67 million $0.20 29.70 Lattice Semiconductor $385.96 million 2.51 -$70.56 million N/A N/A

Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l has higher revenue and earnings than Lattice Semiconductor.

Summary

Lattice Semiconductor beats Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l on 10 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Semiconductor Manufacturing Int’l

Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation, an investment holding company, engages in the computer-aided design, manufacture, testing, packaging, and trading of integrated circuits (IC) and other semiconductor services. The company offers various types of semiconductors, including logic, mixed-signal and radio frequency, power IC, microprocessor, memory related, optoelectronics, other sensors, discrete, and others. It also provides integrated solutions, such as design support services; libraries and intellectual property services; mask-making services; and wafer probing, bumping, assembling, and testing services. In addition, the company designs and manufactures semiconductor masks and solar cells related semiconductor products; and offers marketing related services. It operates in the United States, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. Semiconductor Manufacturing International Corporation was founded in 2000 and is headquartered in Shanghai, the People's Republic of China.

About Lattice Semiconductor

Lattice Semiconductor Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops and sells semiconductor devices in Asia, Europe, and the Americas. The company offers programmable logic devices that consist of five product family lines, such as the ECP, MachXO, iCE40, CrossLink, and programmable mixed signal devices. It also provides video connectivity application specific standard products, including port processors, port controllers, video processors, transmitters, receivers, bridges, and converters for use in mobile phones, UHD TVs, home theater systems, HDMI cable extenders, automotive infotainment, PCs, accessories, projectors, and monitors. In addition, the company offers mmWave devices and modules, such as gigabit connectors, gigabit indoor devices and modules, and gigabit outdoor products, which allow customers to wirelessly transfer data and ultra high-definition video content. It sells its products directly to end customers through a network of independent manufacturers' representatives, as well as indirectly through a network of independent sell-in and sell-through distributors. The company primarily serves original equipment manufacturers in the communications and computing, mobile and consumer, and industrial and automotive end markets. Lattice Semiconductor Corporation was founded in 1983 and is headquartered in Portland, Oregon.

