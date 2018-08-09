Community Trust Bancorp (CTBI) Lowered to Sell at BidaskClub

BidaskClub downgraded shares of Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) from a hold rating to a sell rating in a research report sent to investors on Wednesday.

CTBI has been the topic of a number of other research reports. ValuEngine lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Community Trust Bancorp from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Wednesday, April 11th.

Shares of Community Trust Bancorp traded down $0.05, reaching $49.15, during mid-day trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat.com. The company had a trading volume of 904 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,123. The firm has a market cap of $864.99 million, a PE ratio of 17.57 and a beta of 0.60. Community Trust Bancorp has a fifty-two week low of $40.33 and a fifty-two week high of $53.00. The company has a quick ratio of 0.92, a current ratio of 0.92 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11.

Community Trust Bancorp (NASDAQ:CTBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.82 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $48.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $48.16 million. Community Trust Bancorp had a net margin of 26.11% and a return on equity of 10.71%. equities research analysts anticipate that Community Trust Bancorp will post 3.41 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Saturday, September 15th will be paid a $0.36 dividend. This represents a $1.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.93%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Community Trust Bancorp’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.33. Community Trust Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 47.14%.

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of CTBI. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Community Trust Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at $215,000. Legal & General Group Plc increased its stake in Community Trust Bancorp by 48.8% during the 1st quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 5,958 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $270,000 after buying an additional 1,953 shares during the period. Creative Planning purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $271,000. Hartford Investment Management Co. purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 2nd quarter worth $293,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Community Trust Bancorp during the 4th quarter worth $384,000. 56.71% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Community Trust Bancorp Company Profile

Community Trust Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Community Trust Bank, Inc that provides commercial and personal banking services to small and mid-sized communities. The company accepts time and demand deposits, Keogh plans, and savings certificates, as well as checking and savings, individual retirement, NOW, and money market accounts.

