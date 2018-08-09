Community Bank System (CBU) & Zions Bancorp (ZION) Head to Head Survey

Community Bank System (NYSE: CBU) and Zions Bancorp (NASDAQ:ZION) are both finance companies, but which is the better stock? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their valuation, risk, earnings, institutional ownership, profitability, dividends and analyst recommendations.

Dividends

Get Community Bank System alerts:

Community Bank System pays an annual dividend of $1.36 per share and has a dividend yield of 2.1%. Zions Bancorp pays an annual dividend of $0.96 per share and has a dividend yield of 1.8%. Community Bank System pays out 48.7% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Zions Bancorp pays out 33.6% of its earnings in the form of a dividend. Both companies have healthy payout ratios and should be able to cover their dividend payments with earnings for the next several years. Community Bank System has increased its dividend for 7 consecutive years and Zions Bancorp has increased its dividend for 5 consecutive years. Community Bank System is clearly the better dividend stock, given its higher yield and longer track record of dividend growth.

This table compares Community Bank System and Zions Bancorp’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Community Bank System 33.19% 10.03% 1.51% Zions Bancorp 25.03% 10.86% 1.17%

Institutional & Insider Ownership

69.6% of Community Bank System shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 93.6% of Zions Bancorp shares are held by institutional investors. 2.3% of Community Bank System shares are held by insiders. Comparatively, 1.6% of Zions Bancorp shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, hedge funds and large money managers believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Community Bank System and Zions Bancorp’s gross revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Community Bank System $531.88 million 6.13 $150.71 million $2.79 22.92 Zions Bancorp $2.74 billion 3.87 $592.00 million $2.86 18.77

Zions Bancorp has higher revenue and earnings than Community Bank System. Zions Bancorp is trading at a lower price-to-earnings ratio than Community Bank System, indicating that it is currently the more affordable of the two stocks.

Analyst Recommendations

This is a breakdown of recent ratings and target prices for Community Bank System and Zions Bancorp, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Community Bank System 0 6 0 0 2.00 Zions Bancorp 1 6 11 1 2.63

Community Bank System currently has a consensus target price of $57.75, indicating a potential downside of 9.68%. Zions Bancorp has a consensus target price of $58.84, indicating a potential upside of 9.62%. Given Zions Bancorp’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts clearly believe Zions Bancorp is more favorable than Community Bank System.

Risk and Volatility

Community Bank System has a beta of 1, suggesting that its share price has a similar volatility profile to the S&P 500.Comparatively, Zions Bancorp has a beta of 1.38, suggesting that its share price is 38% more volatile than the S&P 500.

Summary

Zions Bancorp beats Community Bank System on 11 of the 18 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Community Bank System

Community Bank System, Inc. operates as the bank holding company for Community Bank, N.A. that provides various banking and financial services to retail, commercial, and municipal customers. It operates through three segments: Banking, Employee Benefit Services, and All Other. The company offers various deposits products, such as checking, savings, and money market accounts, as well as time deposits. It also provides loans comprising consumer mortgages; general purpose commercial and industrial loans, and mortgages on commercial properties; installment loans that are originated through selected dealerships and are secured by automobiles, marine, and other recreational vehicles; personal installment loans and lines of credit for consumers; and home equity products. In addition, the company offers broker-dealer and investment advisory services; and asset management services to individuals, corporations, corporate pension and profit sharing plans, and foundations, as well as operates as a full-service insurance agency that offers personal and commercial property insurance, and other risk management products and services. Further, it offers contribution plan administration services, actuarial and benefits consulting services, and collective investment fund administration and institutional trust services, as well as employee benefit trust, retirement plan administration, VEBA/HRA, and health and welfare consulting services. Additionally, the company provides wealth management, higher educational planning, fiduciary, risk management, and personal financial planning services; and investment alternatives, including stocks, bonds, mutual funds, and advisory products, as well as transfer agency and master recordkeeping services. As of December 31, 2017, it had 225 branches in Upstate New York as well as Northeastern Pennsylvania, Vermont, and Western Massachusetts. Community Bank System, Inc. was founded in 1866 and is headquartered in DeWitt, New York.

About Zions Bancorp

Zions Bancorporation, a financial holding company, provides a range of banking and related services primarily in Arizona, California, Colorado, Idaho, Nevada, New Mexico, Oregon, Texas, Utah, Washington, and Wyoming. The company offers community banking services, such as small and medium-sized business and corporate banking; commercial and residential development, construction, and term lending; retail banking; treasury cash management and related products and services; and residential mortgage servicing and lending. It also provides trust and wealth management services; capital markets services, including municipal finance advisory and underwriting; and investment services. In addition, the company offers personal banking services to individuals, including home mortgages, bankcards, other installment loans, home equity lines of credit, checking accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit of various types and maturities, trust services, safe deposit facilities, and Internet and mobile banking services. Further, it provides self-directed brokerage services; and small business administration lending and secondary market agricultural real estate mortgage loans; and bond transfer, stock transfer, and escrow services for corporate customers. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated 433 domestic branches. Zions Bancorporation was founded in 1873 and is headquartered in Salt Lake City, Utah.

Receive News & Ratings for Community Bank System Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Community Bank System and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.