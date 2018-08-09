Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Takes Position in PriceSmart, Inc. (PSMT)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new position in PriceSmart, Inc. (NASDAQ:PSMT) in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 78,465 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,101,000. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS owned about 0.26% of PriceSmart at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PSMT. Mount Yale Investment Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 1st quarter worth about $126,000. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $203,000. Xact Kapitalforvaltning AB purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $246,000. SG Americas Securities LLC increased its stake in PriceSmart by 82.2% in the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 3,946 shares of the company’s stock worth $330,000 after buying an additional 1,780 shares during the period. Finally, Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in PriceSmart in the 4th quarter worth about $337,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.68% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart opened at $82.75 on Thursday, MarketBeat reports. The stock has a market capitalization of $2.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.77 and a beta of 1.15. PriceSmart, Inc. has a 12 month low of $77.30 and a 12 month high of $94.45. The company has a current ratio of 1.36, a quick ratio of 0.49 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

PriceSmart (NASDAQ:PSMT) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 5th. The company reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $782.20 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $787.19 million. PriceSmart had a return on equity of 12.01% and a net margin of 2.41%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 7.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $0.62 EPS. equities research analysts expect that PriceSmart, Inc. will post 3.01 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts recently commented on the stock. BidaskClub raised shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 22nd. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 12th. ValuEngine raised shares of PriceSmart from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. TheStreet downgraded shares of PriceSmart from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. Finally, Scotiabank set a $86.00 price target on shares of PriceSmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 11th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company. PriceSmart currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $91.50.

In other PriceSmart news, EVP Chong Jesus Von sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $83.46, for a total transaction of $25,038.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,701 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,228,465.46. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Robert E. Price sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.55, for a total transaction of $895,500.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 80 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,164. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 61,095 shares of company stock worth $5,145,471 in the last three months. Insiders own 28.00% of the company’s stock.

PriceSmart Company Profile

PriceSmart, Inc owns and operates the U.S.-style membership shopping warehouse clubs in Latin America and the Caribbean. The company's warehouse clubs offer brand name and private label consumer goods to individuals and businesses. As of May 7, 2017, it operated 41 warehouse clubs comprising 7 each in Colombia and Costa Rica; 5 in Panama; 4 each in Trinidad and Dominican Republic; 3 each in Guatemala and Honduras; 2 each in El Salvador and Nicaragua; and 1 each in Aruba, Barbados, Jamaica, and the United States Virgin Islands.

