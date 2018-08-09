Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Purchases Shares of 121,406 Micron Technology, Inc. (MU)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS purchased a new stake in Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU) during the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The institutional investor purchased 121,406 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $6,367,000.

Other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Micron Technology by 209.9% in the first quarter. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 62,336 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $3,250,000 after purchasing an additional 42,223 shares in the last quarter. Rhumbline Advisers increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 0.5% in the first quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 1,947,554 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $101,545,000 after acquiring an additional 10,158 shares during the last quarter. James Investment Research Inc. increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 18.2% in the second quarter. James Investment Research Inc. now owns 437,224 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $22,928,000 after acquiring an additional 67,196 shares during the last quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC increased its position in shares of Micron Technology by 37.9% in the second quarter. Malaga Cove Capital LLC now owns 19,907 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,044,000 after acquiring an additional 5,469 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Berkshire Capital Holdings Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Micron Technology in the first quarter valued at about $4,443,000. Institutional investors own 77.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Micron Technology alerts:

In other news, SVP Steven L. Thorsen, Jr. sold 40,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, July 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $55.09, for a total transaction of $2,203,600.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 126,990 shares in the company, valued at $6,995,879.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, EVP Scott J. Deboer sold 24,795 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $62.00, for a total value of $1,537,290.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 128,579 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,971,898. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 164,795 shares of company stock valued at $9,141,390. Corporate insiders own 0.53% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on MU shares. Rosenblatt Securities lifted their target price on Micron Technology to $120.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 21st. Deutsche Bank lifted their target price on Micron Technology from $68.00 to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. MKM Partners lifted their target price on Micron Technology to $72.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 22nd. BidaskClub raised Micron Technology from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, May 18th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Micron Technology from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, April 23rd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the company. Micron Technology currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $72.05.

Shares of NASDAQ MU opened at $53.39 on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $61.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.11, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 1.61. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a quick ratio of 2.06 and a current ratio of 2.63. Micron Technology, Inc. has a twelve month low of $26.85 and a twelve month high of $64.66.

Micron Technology (NASDAQ:MU) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, June 20th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $3.15 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.13 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.76 billion. Micron Technology had a return on equity of 51.12% and a net margin of 43.35%. The business’s revenue was up 40.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.62 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Micron Technology, Inc. will post 11.57 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Micron Technology announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase program on Monday, May 21st that permits the company to buyback $10.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to buy up to 16.2% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are typically an indication that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Micron Technology

Micron Technology, Inc provides semiconductor systems worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Compute and Networking Business Unit, Storage Business Unit, Mobile Business Unit, and Embedded Business Unit. It offers DDR3 and DDR4 DRAM products for computers, servers, networking devices, communications equipment, consumer electronics, automotive, and industrial applications; lower power DRAM products for smartphones, tablets, automotive, laptop computers, and other mobile consumer device applications; DDR2 DRAM and DDR DRAM, GDDR5 and GDDR5X DRAM, SDRAM, and RLDRAM products for networking devices, servers, consumer electronics, communications equipment, computer peripherals, and automotive and industrial applications, as well as for computer memory upgrades; and hybrid memory cube semiconductor memory devices.

Further Reading: Do closed-end mutual funds pay dividends?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MU? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Micron Technology, Inc. (NASDAQ:MU).

Receive News & Ratings for Micron Technology Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Micron Technology and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.