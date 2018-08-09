Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS Invests $9.91 Million in ConocoPhillips (COP)

Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS bought a new stake in ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 142,369 shares of the energy producer’s stock, valued at approximately $9,912,000.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Augustine Asset Management Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 1.9% during the second quarter. Augustine Asset Management Inc. now owns 38,754 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $2,698,000 after buying an additional 726 shares during the last quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 17.9% during the second quarter. Foster & Motley Inc. now owns 5,094 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $355,000 after buying an additional 774 shares during the last quarter. Bank of The Ozarks increased its position in ConocoPhillips by 5.1% during the second quarter. Bank of The Ozarks now owns 16,257 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $1,132,000 after buying an additional 795 shares during the last quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 8.1% during the first quarter. Shufro Rose & Co. LLC now owns 10,650 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $631,000 after acquiring an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of ConocoPhillips by 14.6% during the first quarter. SVA Plumb Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,391 shares of the energy producer’s stock worth $320,000 after acquiring an additional 816 shares during the period. 71.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of COP stock opened at $71.39 on Thursday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48, a current ratio of 1.75 and a quick ratio of 1.58. The company has a market capitalization of $83.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.97, a P/E/G ratio of 1.87 and a beta of 1.20. ConocoPhillips has a 1 year low of $42.26 and a 1 year high of $73.75.

ConocoPhillips (NYSE:COP) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The energy producer reported $1.09 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.08 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $9.24 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.79 billion. ConocoPhillips had a return on equity of 10.26% and a net margin of 13.26%. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.14 earnings per share. analysts predict that ConocoPhillips will post 4.26 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Investors of record on Monday, July 23rd will be paid a $0.285 dividend. This represents a $1.14 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.60%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, July 20th. ConocoPhillips’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 190.00%.

ConocoPhillips announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $9.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the energy producer to purchase up to 10.7% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are typically an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. BMO Capital Markets boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $78.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Mizuho restated a “hold” rating on shares of ConocoPhillips in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $83.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price objective on ConocoPhillips from $82.00 to $85.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $70.63.

In related news, VP Glenda Mae Schwarz sold 6,763 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $65.04, for a total value of $439,865.52. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 10,182 shares in the company, valued at $662,237.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Janet Langford Kelly sold 504 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $71.00, for a total value of $35,784.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now owns 41,211 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,925,981. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 120,947 shares of company stock valued at $8,482,746. 0.88% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

ConocoPhillips explores for, produces, transports, and markets crude oil, bitumen, natural gas, liquefied natural gas (LNG), and natural gas liquids worldwide. Its portfolio includes North American tight oil and oil sands assets in Canada; conventional assets in North America, Europe, Asia, and Australia; various LNG developments; and an inventory of conventional and unconventional exploration prospects.

