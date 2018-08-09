Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Raises Holdings in Regions Financial Corp (RF)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF) by 0.9% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 293,277 shares of the bank’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,696 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Regions Financial were worth $5,214,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of RF. Renaissance Technologies LLC bought a new position in Regions Financial during the 4th quarter valued at $1,115,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 3.7% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 76,179 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,415,000 after purchasing an additional 2,699 shares in the last quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 14.0% during the 1st quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 47,154 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $876,000 after purchasing an additional 5,787 shares in the last quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 515.7% during the 1st quarter. Meag Munich Ergo Kapitalanlagegesellschaft MBH now owns 352,416 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $6,415,000 after purchasing an additional 295,182 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp boosted its stake in Regions Financial by 13.0% during the 1st quarter. Dupont Capital Management Corp now owns 39,991 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $743,000 after purchasing an additional 4,590 shares in the last quarter. 75.11% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Get Regions Financial alerts:

A number of brokerages have issued reports on RF. ValuEngine raised Regions Financial from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. B. Riley raised their price objective on Regions Financial from $19.00 to $20.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 24th. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of Regions Financial in a research note on Sunday, April 22nd. Royal Bank of Canada raised Regions Financial from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $11.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised Regions Financial from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $17.25.

RF opened at $19.37 on Thursday. The firm has a market cap of $21.50 billion, a PE ratio of 19.37, a P/E/G ratio of 1.01 and a beta of 1.28. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.88 and a quick ratio of 0.87. Regions Financial Corp has a fifty-two week low of $13.02 and a fifty-two week high of $20.21.

Regions Financial (NYSE:RF) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 20th. The bank reported $0.34 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $1.44 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.45 billion. Regions Financial had a return on equity of 9.46% and a net margin of 22.77%. The company’s revenue was up 4.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.25 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that Regions Financial Corp will post 1.43 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, September 7th will be given a $0.14 dividend. This represents a $0.56 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.89%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 6th. This is a boost from Regions Financial’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.09. Regions Financial’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.00%.

In other news, EVP C. Matthew Lusco sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, May 14th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.23, for a total value of $192,300.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 121,473 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,335,925.79. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, EVP Barbara Godin sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.15, for a total value of $383,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 95,440 shares of company stock valued at $1,802,556. 0.84% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Regions Financial

Regions Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company. It provides traditional commercial, retail and mortgage banking services, as well as other financial services in the fields of investment banking, asset management, trust, mutual funds, securities brokerage, insurance and other specialty financing.

Featured Article: What do I need to know about analyst ratings?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Regions Financial Corp (NYSE:RF).

Receive News & Ratings for Regions Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Regions Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.