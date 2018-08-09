Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Increases Holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (KRE)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF (NYSEARCA:KRE) by 12.3% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 90,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 9,894 shares during the quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF were worth $5,521,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Patten Group Inc. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 69.0% during the 1st quarter. Patten Group Inc. now owns 2,450 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $148,000 after purchasing an additional 1,000 shares during the period. Advisors Preferred LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,801.9% during the 1st quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC now owns 3,005 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $181,000 after purchasing an additional 2,847 shares during the period. Bank of New York Mellon Corp acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $210,000. Waldron LP acquired a new stake in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF during the 1st quarter worth approximately $216,000. Finally, Community Bank N.A. raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF by 1,524.4% during the 2nd quarter. Community Bank N.A. now owns 3,655 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $223,000 after purchasing an additional 3,430 shares during the period.

Shares of SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF opened at $62.90 on Thursday, Marketbeat Ratings reports. SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF has a twelve month low of $49.31 and a twelve month high of $66.04.

SPDR KBW Regional Banking ETF, formerly SPDR S&P Regional Banking ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Regional Banks Select Industry Index. Its approach is designed to provide portfolios with low portfolio turnover, tracking, and lower costs. As of October 27, 2011, the Company’s holding included Privatebancorp Inc, Webster Finl Corp Conn, Umpqua Hldgs Corp, Firstmerit Corp, East West Bancorp Inc, Fifth Third Bancorp, Fnb Corp Pa, Susquehanna Bancshares Inc and Keycorp New and First Rep Bk San Fran Cali.

