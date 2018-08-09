Commonwealth Equity Services LLC Has $38.98 Million Holdings in Walmart Inc (WMT)

Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 6.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 455,077 shares of the retailer’s stock after acquiring an additional 26,963 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC’s holdings in Walmart were worth $38,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt grew its holdings in shares of Walmart by 2.4% in the 4th quarter. Wunderlich Capital Managemnt now owns 20,868 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $2,061,000 after buying an additional 496 shares during the period. Covington Capital Management boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.6% in the 4th quarter. Covington Capital Management now owns 31,888 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,149,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the period. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Douglass Winthrop Advisors LLC now owns 40,365 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $3,986,000 after purchasing an additional 539 shares during the period. KCM Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Walmart by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. KCM Investment Advisors LLC now owns 20,948 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $2,069,000 after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Finally, First Interstate Bank boosted its stake in Walmart by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. First Interstate Bank now owns 65,181 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $6,437,000 after purchasing an additional 558 shares during the period. 29.69% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE:WMT opened at $90.05 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Walmart Inc has a one year low of $77.50 and a one year high of $109.98. The stock has a market cap of $265.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.37, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.75 and a beta of 0.52.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 17th. The retailer reported $1.14 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.12 by $0.02. Walmart had a net margin of 1.77% and a return on equity of 17.16%. The firm had revenue of $122.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $119.29 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.00 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 4.4% on a year-over-year basis. equities analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 4.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Walmart news, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 1,499,270 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.86, for a total transaction of $127,228,052.20. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $572,684,498.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, major shareholder Alice L. Walton sold 510,893 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $83.15, for a total transaction of $42,480,752.95. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,748,580 shares in the company, valued at $561,144,427. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 8,792,256 shares of company stock worth $740,486,626 over the last three months. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts recently weighed in on WMT shares. Bank of America reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Credit Suisse Group set a $102.00 target price on shares of Walmart and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $98.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Monday, April 30th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $88.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $93.00 target price on shares of Walmart in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nineteen have given a hold rating, fourteen have issued a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $96.53.

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, hayneedle.com, shoes.com, moosejaw.com, modcloth.com, bonobos.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce and voice-activated commerce applications.

