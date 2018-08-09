Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBK. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.65 ($12.38).

Shares of Commerzbank traded down €0.03 ($0.03), reaching €8.76 ($10.19), during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 6,186,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 12-month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

