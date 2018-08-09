Commerzbank (CBK) Given a €12.50 Price Target at Citigroup

Citigroup set a €12.50 ($14.53) target price on Commerzbank (ETR:CBK) in a research note published on Wednesday morning. The firm currently has a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other research firms have also recently issued reports on CBK. HSBC set a €13.00 ($15.12) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Monday, June 11th. Kepler Capital Markets set a €8.50 ($9.88) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a sell rating in a report on Friday, June 15th. Independent Research set a €9.50 ($11.05) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Tuesday. Warburg Research set a €8.80 ($10.23) price objective on Commerzbank and gave the stock a neutral rating in a report on Monday, July 30th. Finally, Morgan Stanley set a €10.00 ($11.63) target price on Commerzbank and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday, July 5th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have given a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of €10.65 ($12.38).

Shares of Commerzbank traded down €0.03 ($0.03), reaching €8.76 ($10.19), during midday trading on Wednesday, according to MarketBeat Ratings. The stock had a trading volume of 6,186,606 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,870,000. Commerzbank has a 12-month low of €7.82 ($9.09) and a 12-month high of €13.82 ($16.07).

About Commerzbank

Commerzbank Aktiengesellschaft provides banking and capital market services to private and small business customers, corporate clients, multinationals, financial service providers, and institutional clients worldwide. It operates through Private and Small-Business Customers; Corporate Clients; and Asset & Capital Recovery segments.

