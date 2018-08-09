Commercial Metals (CMC) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Analysis Finds

Headlines about Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) have been trending somewhat positive on Thursday, according to Accern Sentiment. The research group identifies negative and positive news coverage by reviewing more than twenty million blog and news sources in real-time. Accern ranks coverage of companies on a scale of -1 to 1, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Commercial Metals earned a media sentiment score of 0.18 on Accern’s scale. Accern also gave headlines about the basic materials company an impact score of 46.9388849201737 out of 100, indicating that recent news coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the company’s share price in the next several days.

Shares of Commercial Metals opened at $21.57 on Thursday, according to MarketBeat. Commercial Metals has a 12 month low of $17.05 and a 12 month high of $26.72. The firm has a market cap of $2.53 billion, a PE ratio of 34.79 and a beta of 1.39. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.78, a current ratio of 3.90 and a quick ratio of 2.73.

Commercial Metals (NYSE:CMC) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, June 21st. The basic materials company reported $0.41 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.42 by ($0.01). Commercial Metals had a net margin of 1.21% and a return on equity of 8.65%. The company had revenue of $1.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.27 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $0.34 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 15.3% on a year-over-year basis. research analysts anticipate that Commercial Metals will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, July 19th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, July 5th were issued a dividend of $0.12 per share. This represents a $0.48 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.23%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, July 3rd. Commercial Metals’s dividend payout ratio is 77.42%.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on the company. Citigroup raised their target price on Commercial Metals from $22.00 to $24.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 12th. Bank of America cut Commercial Metals from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company. in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. ValuEngine cut Commercial Metals from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 13th. Macquarie raised Commercial Metals from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $24.00 target price for the company in a research note on Thursday, May 17th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research cut Commercial Metals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 19th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.11.

Commercial Metals Company manufactures, recycles, and markets steel and metal products, and related materials and services in the United States and internationally. It operates through five segments: Americas Recycling, Americas Mills, Americas Fabrication, International Mill, and International Marketing and Distribution.

