Comerica Incorporated (CMA) Shares Bought by Wedge Capital Management L L P NC

Wedge Capital Management L L P NC boosted its position in shares of Comerica Incorporated (NYSE:CMA) by 10.8% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 9,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 935 shares during the period. Wedge Capital Management L L P NC’s holdings in Comerica were worth $871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in Comerica by 3.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 12,276,183 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,177,655,000 after buying an additional 393,237 shares during the period. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 9.2% in the 1st quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 3,797,900 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $364,333,000 after purchasing an additional 318,602 shares during the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 31.6% in the 1st quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 3,584,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $343,868,000 after purchasing an additional 861,083 shares during the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company grew its stake in shares of Comerica by 11.5% in the 1st quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 1,754,008 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $168,263,000 after purchasing an additional 181,164 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Comerica in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,568,000. 80.96% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Comerica alerts:

Comerica opened at $97.96 on Wednesday, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. Comerica Incorporated has a 1-year low of $64.04 and a 1-year high of $102.66. The company has a market capitalization of $16.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.39.

Comerica (NYSE:CMA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $1.90 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.64 by $0.26. Comerica had a return on equity of 13.14% and a net margin of 27.28%. The firm had revenue of $838.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $833.59 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.13 earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.0% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts anticipate that Comerica Incorporated will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 1st. Investors of record on Friday, September 14th will be paid a $0.60 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 13th. This is an increase from Comerica’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.34. This represents a $2.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.45%. Comerica’s payout ratio is 28.75%.

In related news, EVP Christine M. Moore sold 4,800 shares of Comerica stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, August 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $98.41, for a total value of $472,368.00. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.83% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on CMA. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Comerica from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 6th. Susquehanna Bancshares set a $99.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 10th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Comerica from $108.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $100.00 target price on shares of Comerica in a research note on Thursday, July 26th. Finally, Bank of America set a $109.00 target price on Comerica and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and seventeen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $99.72.

Comerica Profile

Comerica Incorporated, through its subsidiaries, provides various financial products and services. The company operates through three segments: Business Bank, the Retail Bank, and Wealth Management. The Business Bank segment offers various products and services, such as commercial loans and lines of credit, deposits, cash management, capital market products, international trade finance, letters of credit, foreign exchange management, and loan syndication services to middle market businesses, multinational corporations, and governmental entities.

Featured Story: Outstanding Shares

Receive News & Ratings for Comerica Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Comerica and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.